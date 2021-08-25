Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 8,626 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.30.

BABA traded down $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.36. 417,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,286,870. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $454.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

