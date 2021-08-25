Empowered Funds LLC Sells 2,990 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $895,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Freshpet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.79.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 142,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,605. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $129.88. 4,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,534. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.52. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

