Empowered Funds LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,446. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.75.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

