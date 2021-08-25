Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus increased their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,417. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

