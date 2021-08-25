Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Sunday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Energy One’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Energy One Limited provides various software products and services to wholesale energy, environmental, and carbon trading markets in Australasia and Europe. It offers EnergyFlow, a platform for automating and managing business processes, and for integrating systems; EnergyOffer, a bidding, offering, dispatch, and logistics solution; EOT that offers front, middle, and back office solutions; NemSight, a real time presentation and historical analysis tool, which offers screens displaying live prices, demand, constraints, generation, bidstacks, and temperatures; and pypIT, a gas pipeline contracts management and scheduling platform.

