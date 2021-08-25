Energycoin (ENRG) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Energycoin has a market cap of $129,929.24 and approximately $30.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00049255 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00026261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008919 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.