Eneti Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eneti in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eneti’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NETI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ NETI opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eneti has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a negative net margin of 230.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 1.8% in the second quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 150,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

