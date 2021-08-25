Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CFO Gregory B. Graves Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Entegris stock opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Entegris by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 41,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

