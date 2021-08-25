Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. It is also a leading seller of crude. It made 16 commercial discoveries in 2019 and 2020 each. Additionally, in the first-half 2021, the company completed multiple major commercial discoveries, some of which were made at the U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico and Brazil’s Santos Basin. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026 since 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic has significantly dented global energy demand. The rapidly spreading deadly variants of coronavirus can be concerning for the company’s upstream business. Also, low refinery margins and production shutdown have been hurting the company. “

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $21.04 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after acquiring an additional 65,014 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 75.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after acquiring an additional 799,858 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

