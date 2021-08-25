Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Citigroup by 545.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Citigroup by 49.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 161.2% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

