Equitable Trust Co. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,679,186 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.21.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $161.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $164.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

