Equitable Trust Co. Has $537,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $144.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

