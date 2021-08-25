Equitable Trust Co. Sells 171 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

NYSE:CI opened at $211.89 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

