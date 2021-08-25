Equitable Trust Co. Sells 913 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,023.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,272.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,498,148 shares of company stock valued at $94,806,312. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

