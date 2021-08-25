Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,350 shares of company stock worth $1,755,575. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.