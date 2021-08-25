Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AnaptysBio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AnaptysBio in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.33). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.51) EPS.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $688.57 million, a P/E ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $35.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 69,160 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 436,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after buying an additional 3,928,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 682.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 79,203 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.