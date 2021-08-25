Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dominion Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

NYSE D opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

