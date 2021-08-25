Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OTMO opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares during the period. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

