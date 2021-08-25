ESBC Market Cap Hits $1.10 Million (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. ESBC has a market cap of $1.10 million and $61,132.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,813,945 coins and its circulating supply is 29,534,611 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

