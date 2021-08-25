Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Position Reduced by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Essential Utilities comprises approximately 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.76. 693,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

