ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One One Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 92,787 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 188,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,250 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 60,326 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 6,541.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,531 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

