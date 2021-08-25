Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Tops $0.0204 on Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 102.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $412,750.44 and $13.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00053634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.56 or 0.00778517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00101076 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

