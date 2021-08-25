Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $146.00

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.00 and last traded at $143.00, with a volume of 151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERFSF shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC cut Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.16.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

