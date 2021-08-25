Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Ajay Nigam Sells 703 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $101,935.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ajay Nigam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00.

Everbridge stock opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Stephens boosted their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $3,433,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $3,005,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 86,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

