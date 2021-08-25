Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.90.

Shares of EVBG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.86. 3,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,196. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.81. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $197,049.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,093.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $104,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

