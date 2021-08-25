EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Up 6.8%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 22.97 and last traded at 21.82. Approximately 7,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 436,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.54.

In other EverCommerce news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

