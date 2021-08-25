Everest Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $40.34 million and $527,687.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00129164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00156818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,784.63 or 0.99768742 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $500.95 or 0.01024494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.14 or 0.06573188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

