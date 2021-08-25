Everipedia Price Hits $0.0147 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $146.06 million and $37.31 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00121973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00155359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,478.01 or 0.99898419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.22 or 0.01006229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.57 or 0.06605960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 9,948,372,514 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.