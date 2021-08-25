Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.55. Evolus shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 1,355 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Medytox Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $474,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,012,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,913,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $125,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,634 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOLS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $605.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 704.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 526,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after buying an additional 446,255 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 513.2% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 496,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 415,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

