Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $315,000 Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 71.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,713,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

AI opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a PE ratio of -55.24. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $3,385,960.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $1,560,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,755,410 shares of company stock worth $345,305,587.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

