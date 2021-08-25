Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Spok worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spok by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 177,491 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Spok by 148.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 75,728 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Spok in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spok in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Spok in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

