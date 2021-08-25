Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 307.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,406 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 188,037 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

