Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,073 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Brightcove by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brightcove by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Brightcove by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Brightcove by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 142,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $476.68 million, a PE ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $71,253.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 21,414 shares of company stock valued at $244,149 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

