Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $477,000 Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $63,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total value of $97,527.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,201.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,168 shares of company stock worth $2,578,583 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

FFIV stock opened at $205.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.22.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

