Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 1,579.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. raised their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

