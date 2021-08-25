Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

