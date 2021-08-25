Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to report ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.63). Exterran posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $3.94 on Friday. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 14.0% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth about $2,753,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 198.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 479,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 109.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 307,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 264.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 272,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

