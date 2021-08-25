Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $28,481,185.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total transaction of $28,116,329.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total transaction of $27,630,885.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total transaction of $28,040,575.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total transaction of $27,650,210.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total transaction of $28,012,747.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total transaction of $28,062,219.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $27,336,372.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $27,559,769.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,775,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.66. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.