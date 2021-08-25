FantasyGold (FGC) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $53,282.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00126867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00156611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,876.39 or 0.99971105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $500.30 or 0.01023312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.97 or 0.06604486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

