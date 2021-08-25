Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 72,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,581 shares.The stock last traded at $70.72 and had previously closed at $67.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $308,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

