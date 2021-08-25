Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,543 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,747,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. The company had a trading volume of 174,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,320. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $67.94.

