Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 740.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3,285.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 858,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,973,000 after purchasing an additional 832,986 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 554,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.