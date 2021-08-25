Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after buying an additional 916,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after buying an additional 2,609,569 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

