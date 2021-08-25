Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,755,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6,503.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 848,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 835,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

