Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.