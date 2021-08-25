Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 4,820 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

