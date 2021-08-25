Financial Contrast: SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) versus Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 4.25% 47.32% 7.76% Black Stone Minerals 33.35% 19.35% 11.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SilverBow Resources and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 Black Stone Minerals 0 0 0 1 4.00

SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.54%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $10.04, indicating a potential downside of 0.05%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Black Stone Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 1.19 -$309.38 million $20.30 0.85 Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.11 $121.82 million $0.47 21.36

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats SilverBow Resources on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

