Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,259,000 after buying an additional 45,578 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,050,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 582,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.62. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

