Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Aflac by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Aflac by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Aflac by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after purchasing an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

