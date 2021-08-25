Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 699 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after buying an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 84,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $148.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

